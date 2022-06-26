Experts fear 4th wave of Covid-19

After a long absence of death, coronavirus has returned to its lethal form. Not being able to infect more than thirty people in last two months, has now left more than a thousand infected. The number of patients in the country's hospitals is increasing due to Covid-19. Experts said that the country is going to face the fourth wave of coronavirus. They also advised to take precautionary measures to curb the infection now.

The detection rate of Covid-19 has increased by 383 per cent in a week. At the beginning of this month the daily infection rate, which was below one per cent, exceeded 15 per cent now.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), in a single day, the highest coronavirus infection in January was 33 per cent. Some 15,440 patients were identified that day. Then in February the detection rate began to decline. It continues till the first week of June.

Until June 6, the detection rate was below one per cent, but since June 7, it has exceeded one per cent. Two and a half months later, on June 12, more than a hundred were identified in one day. On last Friday 1,685 people were infected with the virus.

The government has emphasized on adhering to hygiene rules to prevent Covid-19 infection. Various ministries including health have advised everyone in the country to abide by the health rules. The government's Covid-19 advisory committee has given six points of advice, including strict hygiene rules.

The number of patients in the country's hospitals is increasing with the corona infection. Brigadier General Nazmul Haque, Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) said, "The number of patients admitted to the hospital has increased. Where less than five patients were admitted, the number is now over thirty. We are giving them the necessary treatment."

"We have past experience in dealing with coronavirus. Hopefully we won't have any problems with treatment here. Everything which is needed for corona patients is being arranged and more will be done as needed. We have the capacity to provide all the treatment facilities even if the number of patients increases. There is a complete system of operation and dialysis for Covid-19 patients. We have special Covid-19 units here for pregnant women and children," he added.

Prof Nazrul Islam, former Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMS), said, "It might become the fourth wave of Covid-19 infection. In general the transmission of these waves will quickly reach its peak. The detection rate has been steadily rising since the beginning of this month. Earlier it was below one per cent which is now more than 10. We'll observe a week. It would then be appropriate to comment on corona situation. Coronavirus infections have increased every time since the onset of summer. The infection started to increase from April last year, but this time it did not happen. Most of the people have got the two-dose of coronavirus vaccine. About two crore people have come under the booster dose. As a result, the rate of infection growth is somewhat slower."













