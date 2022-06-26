PM presses button to open dream bridge





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurates the much-anticipated 6.15km Padma Bridge by pressing a button on Saturday. PHOTO: PID

The Prime Minister unveiled the plaque of the bridge at Mawa end of Munshiganj at 11:57am on Saturday. Two decades ago, she laid the foundation of this dream bridge for the people of 21 districts of the south-western region.

After the inauguration, she became the first traveller on the bridge paying certain amount of tolls at the toll plaza at the mouth of the bridge and by this she became the first toll payer of

the Padma Bridge. In the morning, the Prime Minister attended a civil society gathering at the Padma Bridge Service Area at Mawa in Munshiganj by helicopter from the old airport at Tejgaon in the capital. Government ministers and senior Awami League leaders were present there since the morning.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Hasina said, "Let us take an oath to work for the welfare of the country and its people on this historic day of inauguration of Padma Bridge. We will build a prosperous Bangladesh by changing the destiny of the people of the country. We will build Bangladesh. "

Giving a 'salute' to the people of the country, he said that the difficult task of building the Padma Bridge has been made possible with the support and courage of the people.

"This bridge is not just a bridge, it is not only the bridge that has connected the two banks, it is not just a brick, cement, steel, iron, concrete infrastructure, but the bridge is our pride, strength and dignity," she added.

After the speech, the Prime Minister unveiled commemorative stamps, commemorative notes, souvenir sheets, seals and opening envelopes.

The engineers and other teams who are involved in the construction of the bridge were divided into small groups and took photos with the Prime Minister to make the event memorable.

After concluding all formalities, the head of government entered the Padma Bridge area at 11:49am with a toll of Tk 750 as the first passenger. Not only she, all the cars of her convoy carrying ministers, AL leaders and diplomats had to pay tolls to cross the river by the dream bridge.

Then the Prime Minister unveiled the plaque of the Padma Bridge. The much awaited Padma Bridge was inaugurated in a colourful atmosphere by flying colourful Abir in the air.

During the inauguration special prayer was conducted by Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam. The Prime Minister took part in a photo session on the red carpet there. Her daughter Saima Wazed was also with her at that time. She was seen taking selfies with her mother on her mobile phone while the colourful festival was going on.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Prime Minister's Security Adviser Tareq Siddiqui were also present. Besides, former Communications Minister Syed Abul Hossain, former secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan were also present at the time.

After the unveiling of the plaque in Mawa, the Prime Minister's convoy reached the main bridge at 12:06 pm. After a while, Sheikh Hasina got out of the car with everyone in the fleet and stood on the bridge. She spent about 15 minutes there, enjoying the flying displays of planes and helicopters.

Several helicopters flew flags to take part in the exhibition. Smoke of various colours including red, green, blue spread from the plane.

The Prime Minister also enjoyed an exhibition of MiG-29 fighter jets while standing on the bridge. The Prime Minister's daughter Saima Wazed Putul was seen to capture these moments of the festival on her DSLR camera. Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury was also with the Prime Minister on the bridge at the time.

After crossing the 6.15 km long bridge, the Prime Minister reached the Jazira end of Shariatpur at around 12:30 noon. There, the Prime Minister unveiled another plaque of the bridge and later joined a massive rally of the Awami League at Shibchar in Madaripur.











