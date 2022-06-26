Covid deaths rise to 3 with 1,280 new cases

The country reported three more Covid-linked deaths with 1,280 new infections in 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The new figures took the country's total death toll from Covid-19 to 29,138 while caseload to 19,63,493, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Friday the country recorded 1,685 cases and zero death from Covid-19.

Of the deceased, two were women and another was man. Two of them were from Dhaka division and another was from Barishal.

The daily-case positivity rate jumped to 15. 07 per cent from Friday's 12.18 per cent as 8,492 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.48 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 97.10 per cent from Friday's 97.16 per cent as 102 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with a single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses. The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.