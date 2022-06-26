Video
Dhaka seeks greater trade, investment with visa-free C’wealth regime

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called for strengthening free mobility of trade and investment and human resources and introducing a visa-free Commonwealth regime.
He made the call during the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at the Rwandan capital Kigali on Saturday.
President of Rwanda Paul Kagame officially welcomed more than thirty heads of states, foreign ministers and delegates to this year's CHOGM held on June 24-25 in Rwanda under the theme "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming."
The Commonwealth leaders discussed building more partnerships among Commonwealth countries in areas including sustainable and inclusive development, governance, and rule of law, post-covid recovery, youth technology, and innovation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.
While delivering a speech at the CHOGM executive session, Foreign Minister Momen reiterated that commitment made in COP 26 on limiting temperature increase within 1.5 degrees and mobilizing US$ 100 billion climate finance must continue to remain the flagship agenda of the Commonwealth.
He also proposed a crisis management mechanism in the Commonwealth to address equitable access to global public health goods and services, including vaccines and therapeutics as well as mental health.
Momen called upon Commonwealth nations to exert pressure on the Myanmar regime to comply with the 'provisional measures' by the ICJ and create a conducive environment in the Rakhine State for the safe, secure and dignified return of their nationals.     -UNB


