Fakhrul contracts Covid-19

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.

"The BNP secretary general has been diagnosed with the coronavirus," BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said.

He said Fakhrul underwent the Covid test in the morning as he was suffering from fever and the report came positive.

Sayrul said the BNP leader was infected with the virus for the second time though he had received the booster dose of the Covid vaccine. He said Fahrul has been receiving treatment in isolation at his Uttra home under the supervision of medicine specialist Dr Raihan Rabbani. -UNB









