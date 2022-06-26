Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 4:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

35 new dengue patients hospitalised

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Thirty-five more dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours until Saturday morning.
Among them, 33 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 127 dengue patients, including 118 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. On Tuesday, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease.
This year, it has recorded 920 dengue cases and 792 recoveries so far.
Dengue - a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries - was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 and claimed 93 lives. In three years, the fatality number almost fell to zero.
However, 105 dengue patients, including 95 in Dhaka division, died in 2021.
Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas. About 4 billion people, almost half of the world's population, live in areas with a risk of dengue, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid deaths rise to 3 with 1,280 new cases
Dhaka seeks greater trade, investment with visa-free C’wealth regime
Fakhrul contracts Covid-19
35 new dengue patients hospitalised
Air Force fly past, aerobatic show to mark historic event
Flood water receding in Sylhet
Four injured in Old Dhaka blast
Ctg celebrates Padma Bridge opening day


Latest News
'Repeal Digital Security Act,' UN Special Rapporteur urges Bangladesh govt
Oral cholera vaccine in five areas of Dhaka from Sunday
70 pc of mobile network sites resume in 3 districts
West is responsible for global food crisis: Putin
SSC exams schedule depends on receding floodwater: Dipu
Momen appeals for a visa-free Commonwealth regime
PM dedicates Padma Bridge to people of Bangladesh
Padma Bridge reflects Bangladesh's enormous confidence under Hasina's leadership: Nepal
Former UP member arrested in Faridganj
All avenues of justice for people shut: BNP
Most Read News
Shooting at Norway gay bar, 2 killed
Ministers slam Russia's 'grain war' at Berlin food summit
PM crosses Padma Bridge paying toll as first passenger
PM opens Padma Bridge at Mawa Point
Padma Bridge redefines Bangladesh
Social impacts of Sitakunda carnage
For Iraqi amputees football team, healing is the goal
US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion
Padma Bridge opening: Two demands of Zafrullah
US congratulates BD on Padma Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft