Air Force fly past, aerobatic show to mark historic event



Bangladesh Air Force displayed a spectacular fly-past and aerobatic show to mark the historic inauguration of the Padma Bridge on Saturday. photo : ISPR

Bangladesh Air Force, under the able leadership of Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, displayed a colorful fly past and aerobatic show to mark this significant and historic event, according to ISPR. The fly past led by Group Captain Md Moniruzzaman Howlader. A total of 28 aircrafts took part in the event. There were different colorful smoke fly past by Mig-29 & F-7 Series fighter aircrafts, C-130J & L-410 Transport aircrafts and Grob-120TP trainer aircrafts.

Along with this, 05 Mi-17 helicopters passed the bridge carrying the banner of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu, Prime Minister, newly inaugurated Padma Bridge and 'Joy Bangla' keeping the national flag at the front.

In addition, leaflets were dropped from a Bell-212 helicopter for the guest attending the ceremony. Finally, the fly past came to an end through a spectator aerobatic display by 07 K-8W & a Mig-29 fighter aircraft.









