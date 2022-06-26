Flood water receding in Sylhet

SYLHET Jun 25: The flood waters in and around Sylhet city have receded considerably. But stench from the sludge accumulated on the roads by the food water has started spreading and vitiating life. Meanwhile, many people have started leaving the flood shelters and returning home.

On Saturday morning, this correspondent visited several areas of the city badly affected by the flood and found accumulated water on many roads. Among them, water has remained on the roads of the Shahjalal suburb of Sylhet city, Taltala road and other neighbourhoods. However, vehicles were seen plying on all the roads.

The water of Jatarpur, Mirabazar, Shahjalal Upazila, Sobhanighat, Mirzajangal, Taltala, Jamtala, Sheikhghat, Ghasitula, Kuarpar and Laladighir areas of the city is dirty and black. The stench is spreading from the stagnant water in these places.

Mahmud Ali, a resident of the Jatarpur area, said, "Our sufferings have started after the water receded. Earlier, the water was a bit muddy but there was not much sludge. Now the water has turned dirty and black. Our feet started itching as we have to walk on dirty water all the time."

According to Sylhet district administration sources, 389,320 families in 13 upazilas and 5 municipalities of the district have been partially affected by the Sylhet City Corporation till Friday. Some 22,150 houses have been damaged. Crops have been destroyed in 28,945 hectares of land.

Asif Ahmed, Executive Engineer of Sylhet Water Development Board (BWDB), said the water level in Sylhet has started subsiding due as the rain stopped. But the water is coming down slowly. And if it doesn't rain, he hopes the water will recede in the next couple of days. However, there is a possibility of rain again at the end of next month.











