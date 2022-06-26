Four injured in Old Dhaka blast

Four persons sustained burn injuries in an explosion in old Dhaka's Aga Sadek Road early Saturday.

The Injured - identified as Imran, 31, Shahajadi, 24, Israfil, 60, and Salema Begum, 48 - are currently undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Chankhar Pool area in the capital.

Fire Service media wing acting officer Shahjahan Sarder said the explosion occurred between two buildings, a third-storied and a fourth-storied in the wee hours of Saturday. Three walls collapsed partly after the explosion.

On information, firefighters rushed to the spot around 4:30am, and rescued the injured. The reason behind the explosion could not be known immediately, Shahjahan Sarder said.







