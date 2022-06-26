Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 4:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ctg celebrates Padma Bridge opening day

Thousands watch event live on TV

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Nurul Amin

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a public rally organised by the Awami League, at Kathalbari under Shibchar Upazila in Madaripur on the bank of the Padma River marking the opening of the much-awaited Padma Bridge on Saturday. photo : pmo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a public rally organised by the Awami League, at Kathalbari under Shibchar Upazila in Madaripur on the bank of the Padma River marking the opening of the much-awaited Padma Bridge on Saturday. photo : pmo

CHATTOGRAM, Jun 25: The cross sections of people of the port city, Chattogram have celebrated the opening ceremony of Padma Bridge with enthusiasm, lauding the heroic role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to materialise the dream of Padma Bridge into reality. Thousands of people have enjoyed the opening programme live through Television displayed in various spots of the city.
Scores of rallies and jubilant processions from public and private offices and educational institutions, including law enforcing agencies, marched in the city streets carrying banners welcoming the Prime Minister.
District administration had arranged a ceremony at the stadium to mark the formal opening of the Padma Bridge and the attending people in large watched the Prime Minister's historic inaugural ceremony of Padma Bridge on a giant television screen.
The ruling party Chattogram City unit of Awami league arranged gaint screens in 8 point to show the people of the city, the inaugural ceremony of the Padma Beidge. Thousands of people thronged at the venue since the morning and enjoyed the opening of the Padma Bridge.
Those enthusiastic people gathered at New Market square, Agrabad, Bahadderhat, Kaptai Rastar point, Anderkillah, Jamalkhan, Railway Station, and Barapool area.
The people listened to the delivery of speech of the Prime Minister live on the screen displayed at 8 points of the city. The port city Chattogram took a festive look with the colourful decoration with various types of banners and festoons of Prime Minister and Padma Bridge.
In several Community centres, cultural shows have been organised to entertain the city people. The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) brought out a colourful procession in the city that had paraded the various thoroughfares of the city.
CMP Commissioner and other senior officials and the members of CMP participated in the procession. The Secha Sebak League also brought out a jubilant rally in the city.
The Chattogram district administrations have organised a cultural functions at CJKS Gymnasium of M A Aziz Stadium in the noon. A concert has also been organised in the evening in the same venue. The Awami League organised a discussion meeting at railway station highlighting the successes of the AL Government including the construction of Padma Bridge.
The Chattogram City Corporation organised a function at Kazir Dewry International Convention Centre in the morning.
The Chattogram Press Club organised a discussion meeting at VIP Lounge. The CPC President Ali Abbas presided over the meeting.
The Chattogram University also celebrated the opening of Padma Bridge.  They brought out a procession which paraded the campus. Vice Chancellor Dr Shirin Akhtar spoke on the occassion.
Meanwhile, with inauguration of the Padma Bridge, a long-cherished dream of people has come true proving that Bangladesh is capable to become a developed country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on time. The evening sky of the port city dazzled the people with fireworks.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid deaths rise to 3 with 1,280 new cases
Dhaka seeks greater trade, investment with visa-free C’wealth regime
Fakhrul contracts Covid-19
35 new dengue patients hospitalised
Air Force fly past, aerobatic show to mark historic event
Flood water receding in Sylhet
Four injured in Old Dhaka blast
Ctg celebrates Padma Bridge opening day


Latest News
'Repeal Digital Security Act,' UN Special Rapporteur urges Bangladesh govt
Oral cholera vaccine in five areas of Dhaka from Sunday
70 pc of mobile network sites resume in 3 districts
West is responsible for global food crisis: Putin
SSC exams schedule depends on receding floodwater: Dipu
Momen appeals for a visa-free Commonwealth regime
PM dedicates Padma Bridge to people of Bangladesh
Padma Bridge reflects Bangladesh's enormous confidence under Hasina's leadership: Nepal
Former UP member arrested in Faridganj
All avenues of justice for people shut: BNP
Most Read News
Shooting at Norway gay bar, 2 killed
Ministers slam Russia's 'grain war' at Berlin food summit
PM crosses Padma Bridge paying toll as first passenger
PM opens Padma Bridge at Mawa Point
Padma Bridge redefines Bangladesh
Social impacts of Sitakunda carnage
For Iraqi amputees football team, healing is the goal
US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion
Padma Bridge opening: Two demands of Zafrullah
US congratulates BD on Padma Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft