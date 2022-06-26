Ctg celebrates Padma Bridge opening day



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a public rally organised by the Awami League, at Kathalbari under Shibchar Upazila in Madaripur on the bank of the Padma River marking the opening of the much-awaited Padma Bridge on Saturday. photo : pmo

Scores of rallies and jubilant processions from public and private offices and educational institutions, including law enforcing agencies, marched in the city streets carrying banners welcoming the Prime Minister.

District administration had arranged a ceremony at the stadium to mark the formal opening of the Padma Bridge and the attending people in large watched the Prime Minister's historic inaugural ceremony of Padma Bridge on a giant television screen.

The ruling party Chattogram City unit of Awami league arranged gaint screens in 8 point to show the people of the city, the inaugural ceremony of the Padma Beidge. Thousands of people thronged at the venue since the morning and enjoyed the opening of the Padma Bridge.

Those enthusiastic people gathered at New Market square, Agrabad, Bahadderhat, Kaptai Rastar point, Anderkillah, Jamalkhan, Railway Station, and Barapool area.

The people listened to the delivery of speech of the Prime Minister live on the screen displayed at 8 points of the city. The port city Chattogram took a festive look with the colourful decoration with various types of banners and festoons of Prime Minister and Padma Bridge.

In several Community centres, cultural shows have been organised to entertain the city people. The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) brought out a colourful procession in the city that had paraded the various thoroughfares of the city.

CMP Commissioner and other senior officials and the members of CMP participated in the procession. The Secha Sebak League also brought out a jubilant rally in the city.

The Chattogram district administrations have organised a cultural functions at CJKS Gymnasium of M A Aziz Stadium in the noon. A concert has also been organised in the evening in the same venue. The Awami League organised a discussion meeting at railway station highlighting the successes of the AL Government including the construction of Padma Bridge.

The Chattogram City Corporation organised a function at Kazir Dewry International Convention Centre in the morning.

The Chattogram Press Club organised a discussion meeting at VIP Lounge. The CPC President Ali Abbas presided over the meeting.

The Chattogram University also celebrated the opening of Padma Bridge. They brought out a procession which paraded the campus. Vice Chancellor Dr Shirin Akhtar spoke on the occassion.

Meanwhile, with inauguration of the Padma Bridge, a long-cherished dream of people has come true proving that Bangladesh is capable to become a developed country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on time. The evening sky of the port city dazzled the people with fireworks.











