Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 4:20 AM
Flood situation continues to improve in the country

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Staff Correspondent

The country's overall flood situation started improving as all major rivers are in falling trend.
The flood water across the country including the Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Kishoreganj, Brahmanbaria, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Bogura, Sirajganj, Tangail and Jamalpur was continued receding improving the flood situation in the area, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).
The FFWC, however, forecast that there is chance of short duration flood in the low-lying area of Shariatpur and Madaripur districts in next 24 hours till Saturday as the flood water from northern districts going to the downstream after recession.
According to the numerical weather forecast of meteorological agencies, FFWC stated that except Teesta basin, there is no chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall inside Bangladesh and different upstream Indian regions in next 48 hours.
As a result, the Brahmaputa-Jamuna, Ganges-Padma, Dharala, Dudhkumar and all the major river of the north-eastern region may continue falling during the period improving the flood situation.
In next 48 hours from Saturday, there is a chance of medium to heavy rainfall in the sub-Himalayan West-Bengal's Jalpaiguri and Sikkim. As a result, water level of Teesta river may remain close to the danger level.
The flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, Kishoreganj and Bramanbaria districts and the low lying places of Kurigram, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Bogura, Sirajganj, Tangail and Jamalpur may continue improving.
Our correspondent from Rangpur reports that flood situation improved further during the last 24 hours ending at 9am on Saturday with continuous fall in water levels of all major rivers in Brahmaputra basin.
District administration officials said normalcy started returning in flood-hit areas as many displaced people already went back homes with continuous improvement of the deluge situation in last three days.
Despite improvement in flood situation, relief activities were intensified further in the flood-affected areas.
Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said water levels of major rivers marked falls following further reduction in the rate of onrushing water from upstream amid insignificant rainfalls during the last 24 hours in the river basin.
Major rivers were flowing below their respective danger marks at all monitoring points except at Hatia in Kurigram where the Brahmaputra was still flowing above its danger marks by 15cm at 9am on Saturday.
According to a bulletin of the FFWC of BWDB, the recorded rainfalls during last 24 hours were only 40mm at Darjeeling and 33mm at Cherrapunji points of the northeastern Indian states. No rainfalls were recorded inside Bangladesh in the Brahmaputra basin during the period.
According to BWDB officials, water level of the Dudhkumar marked a further fall by 2cm at Pateshwari in Kurigram during the last 24 hours and was flowing below the danger mark by 49cm there at 9 am today.
Water levels of the Teesta marked falls by 33cm at Dalia and 3cm at Kawnia points during the period and were flowing below their respective danger marks by 15cm and 65cm at these points.
Besides, water levels of the Brahmaputra marked fall by 28cm at Noonkhawa and 30cm at Chilmari points during the period and were flowing below danger mark by 67cm and 30cm respectively at these points.
Water levels of the Jamuna marked sharp falls by 35cm at Fulchhari, 31cm at Shaghata, 35cm at Bahadurabad, 32cm at Sariakandi, 36cm at Kazipur and 35cm at Sirajganj points during the last 24 hours. Acting Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Muhammad Amirul Haque Bhuiyan said flood situation may continue to further improve in the next 24 hours in the Brahmaputra basin.


