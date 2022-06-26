Video
Horrific rise of deaths due to lightning

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022

News of death due to lightning hardly strikes us with compassion. This is because deaths caused by lightning barely hit the headlines with equal magnitude as deaths caused by other forms of natural disasters. To a greater extent, it is seen as a somewhat predetermined fate in our country.

It comes as no surprise why government's authorities concerned had waited until 2016 to declare lightning as a natural disaster.

However, for the past consecutive days, a series of deaths caused by lightning did the round in this daily with the same headline - just with the change of venues and number of casualties. As front-paged very recently, lightning claimed 10 lives in a day in different incidents across the country.

Rather alarmingly, number of deaths shot up from 300 in 2015 to 500 in last year. Given the growing incidence of deaths, we cannot avoid the inevitability of this natural phenomenon. But our ignorance, indifference and lack of awareness in this regard are no less responsible.

All our anti-environment activities, including widespread deforestation has put Bangladesh at a precarious position. Due to rampant and indiscriminate felling of trees, a significant number of tall trees that reduce direct impact of lightning have simply vanished in the air.

Most worryingly, among the South Asian countries, Bangladesh is the most vulnerable and in the world's third most lightning prone region. In 2016, government declared lightning as a natural disaster.  

Although the government in the recent years has taken a countrywide programme to plant palm trees to address the challenge, we believe, more effective strategies should be seriously considered. Planting palm trees will no doubt, bring some relief to rural areas.

But, what about urbanised areas as Dhaka, where little room is left for planting any trees? In this case, the government must introduce an effective and efficient lightning prevention mechanism. We shall also suggest the authority concerned to bring all buildings developed without proper lightning diversion system under the scanner.

Besides government, common people must play their due role in addressing lightning. Their responsible behaviour such as staying indoors during a storm can rightly prevent an easily avoidable tragedy.

If we glance through the latest report, it is clear that most of the 10 victims fell to their own idiotic folly. Unless they played football and hangout fishing in the horror of storm, we believe, they would not have pay such a terrible price.

We believe, social awareness needs to be beefed up in this regard and all concerned including the media's role is vital. It is also important to include in curriculum detailing about lightning, so that our students can learn on preventive techniques in this regard.



