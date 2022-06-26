Video
Letter To the Editor

Relief activities in remote areas

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
In Sylhet and Sunamganj and Kurigram millions of people have been affected by the ongoing catastrophe flood. Many have lost all their belongings and are living under the open sky with no food. Many new areas of the country's northern and northeastern districts are inundated everyday. Meanwhile, the cry for relief is intensifying in flood affected areas, specially, in the remote areas  where no government, and private organisation's relief have been reached yet. Even the local administration and army's assistance haven't reached those remote places.

Actually,  there are many remote places where no relief materials have been reached even after a week of flooding. Thousands of people are still awaiting for food like ravenous. They are now barely surviving and in need of food and drinking water.

The government are to allocate more for flood victims and reach the farthest remote areas with relief. Moreover, private organisations and local administration should pay attention to reach relief operations in those remote areas. Along with regular places the government must gear up its relief activities in remote areas.

Samia Jahan Shefa
Child Journalist and U-reporter at UNICEF



