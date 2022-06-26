Self-employment must for youth

The hundred percent employments of skilled and operational human resources of any country plays an important role in enriching GDP and expanding the national economy. The developed countries of the modern world have become one of the largest economies by creating adequate employment opportunities for their skilled and proficient human resources.



The creation of employment opportunities mainly depends on the industrialization, trade, investment, and skillful manpower of the country. In this way, employment opportunities are very limited in underdeveloped and developing countries like Bangladesh in the world, due to various constraints at the state level, which are becoming more and more limited day by day.



Those who spend at least one hour a week without a job or proper work are considered unemployed. According to a report titled "World Employment and Social Outlook" published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) in 2016, Bangladesh, as a developing country at this time of the 21st century, had the lowest unemployment problem in the first term of the current government in 2010.



A recent study by BIDS, a government development research institute, found that one-third of the educated youth in our country with secondary to post-graduate degrees are completely unemployed.



According to this study, 48.6 percent of the educated working population is employed full-time, 18.08 percent is employed part-time, and the remaining 33.32 percent is unemployed. This survey also says that, after completing graduation, about 11.6 percent of these job seekers have been unemployed for two years, and about 16.5 percent have been unemployed for more than two years.



However, in recent times, no survey is needed to assess the severity of unemployment in Bangladesh. Because, in the case of the Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) or any other competitive job, it can be estimated only by looking at the number of job seekers in a vacant post.



However, in reality, the number of unemployed seems to be higher. If this trend of unemployment continues, the rate at which unemployment is increasing in Bangladesh, this number will reach about 3.5 million in the next few years.



Compared to the proportion of job-seeking fresh graduates coming out of our country's public and private universities in recent times, the chances of entering the job market are negligible. The educated class of the country is sitting in expectation of a good job after finishing their studies.



But despite having a good quality degree and suitable talent, many of them fail to enter their dream job due to a lack of required posts. As a result, in the course of time and the pursuit of the family's livelihood, these talented, educated youth get frustrated, depressed, and anxious. Judging and analyzing the economic condition of the general population of the country, it is seen that most of the people of the country are of the lower class, lower-middle-class, and middle class.



This class of people is novices in the struggle for life by coping with various adverse environmental conditions. Financial insecurity is a daily companion for these families. And this financial instability does not create an environment conducive to trade and commerce.



Recognizing all these conditions, unemployment is emerging as a kind of epidemic for people every



day. Our educated society has to find out a different path in this situation. It may be self-employment. Self-employment means using one's conscience, intellect, judgment-analysis, and practical skills to facilitate a way to earn a living by using various nearby sources.



At present, as many countries as there are in the developed world have been able to set a precedent in the world by properly utilizing their skills in self-employment even before becoming industrialized countries.



With the passage of time and the touch of modernity, self-employment has become a very popular profession in these countries in recent times. And so, self-employment may be the only way to ensure proper employment of our country's human resources by following the example of the developed world.



Through self-employment, educated youth can maintain their independence from work as well as engage in self-employment to earn money.



At present, Bangladesh is one of the most well-known developing countries in the world. To turn this developing country into a developed country, we all have to move forward at an equal pace. The educated youth should not be frustrated by not getting jobs. We need to move forward by taking poverty and unemployment as a challenge. In that case, self-employment can be the main objective to deal with those challenges.



For some financially inferior people in our country, it is impossible to make a fortune through higher business, for whom self-employment is a potential boon. Self-employment can play a helpful role in improving the quality of life of people and in helping to reduce the rich-poor inequality in society.



And so the government's patronage must be made open to all to facilitate the creation of self-employment. Besides, government and private banks, the government's youth development department, fisheries department, agriculture department, livestock department, NGOs, small and cottage industries, and many other organizations can play a vital role in this regard with training and advice, including investment.



To achieve the government's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, the country's human resources must be effectively linked to the economy. And that is why the need for self-employment is immense to ensure the employment of this huge population.

The writer is a student, Department of Public Administration,

University of Chittagong













