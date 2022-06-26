37 detained on different charges

A total of 37 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Bagerhat, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 35 people have been arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in two days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 27 people on different charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addicts and the remaining eight were nabbed on various charges.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, police, in a drive, detained eight people on charge of gambling from Rajpara Police Station (PS) area in the city early Thursday.

The detained persons are: Muktar, 32, Momtazur Rahman, 30, Md Afzal Hossain Dalim, 33, Md Rezaul Haque, 32, Md Azhar Hossain Azu, 50, Md Moinul Islam, 35, Md Altab Hossain, 48, and Md Asalm 24.

RMP sources said on information, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Bosua Uttarpara area at around 1am and caught them red-handed while they were gambling.

Police also recovered cash money and several sets of playing cards from their possession.

Necessary steps were taken against the arrested, the RMP sources added.

BAGERHAT: Police arrested two people along with the stolen equipment of the ongoing Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line Project from Mongla Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Jahangir Molla, 35, a resident of Bidyar Bahon Village in the upazila, and Mukta Sheikh, 23, hailed from Rampal Upazila in the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mongla PS Mohammad Monirul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Jahangir at night and arrested them along with the stolen equipment.

Police are searching for the rest of the stolen equipment, the OC added.

Earlier on Wednesday, 15 types of tools and equipment using for the railway project were stolen from Bidyar Bahon area nearby Digraj Bazar in Mongla. The value of the equipment is estimated Tk 9.24 lakh. After the incident, a case was filed with Mongla PS.