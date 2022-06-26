Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 4:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Workshop on new crop cultivation techniques held at Kalihati

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Our Correspondent

KALIHATI, TANGAIL, June 25: A workshop on newly invented crop cultivation techniques for farmers was held in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Friday.
Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) organized the workshop at Agcharan in the upazila.
Ibrahim Khan, former Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, was present as chief guest at the opening ceremony with BINA Director General Dr Mirza Mofazzal Islam in the chair.
The chief guest advised the farmers to convert 3,000 hectares of one crop land in Tangail into three crop lands at the programme.
Deputy General Manager of Janata Bank Amirul Islam Khan, BINA's Chief Scientific Officer Dr Rafiqul Islam, Tangail Farm House Additional Deputy Director Sajjad Hossain Talukder and Kalihati Additional Agriculture Officer Farhana Mamun were present as special guests at the programme conducted by BINA Regional Research Centre Senior Scientific Officer Farid Ahmed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
37 detained on different charges
Workshop on new crop cultivation techniques held at Kalihati
Three teenagers drown in three districts
Padma Bridge celebration in districts
One to die, four get life term in murder, rape cases
Eight drown in five districts
Meghna devours 20 houses at Hizla in a week
Boy held for ‘raping’ girl at Dashmina


Latest News
'Repeal Digital Security Act,' UN Special Rapporteur urges Bangladesh govt
Oral cholera vaccine in five areas of Dhaka from Sunday
70 pc of mobile network sites resume in 3 districts
West is responsible for global food crisis: Putin
SSC exams schedule depends on receding floodwater: Dipu
Momen appeals for a visa-free Commonwealth regime
PM dedicates Padma Bridge to people of Bangladesh
Padma Bridge reflects Bangladesh's enormous confidence under Hasina's leadership: Nepal
Former UP member arrested in Faridganj
All avenues of justice for people shut: BNP
Most Read News
Shooting at Norway gay bar, 2 killed
Ministers slam Russia's 'grain war' at Berlin food summit
PM crosses Padma Bridge paying toll as first passenger
PM opens Padma Bridge at Mawa Point
Padma Bridge redefines Bangladesh
Social impacts of Sitakunda carnage
For Iraqi amputees football team, healing is the goal
US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion
Padma Bridge opening: Two demands of Zafrullah
US congratulates BD on Padma Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft