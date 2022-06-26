Workshop on new crop cultivation techniques held at Kalihati

KALIHATI, TANGAIL, June 25: A workshop on newly invented crop cultivation techniques for farmers was held in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Friday.

Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA) organized the workshop at Agcharan in the upazila.

Ibrahim Khan, former Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, was present as chief guest at the opening ceremony with BINA Director General Dr Mirza Mofazzal Islam in the chair.

The chief guest advised the farmers to convert 3,000 hectares of one crop land in Tangail into three crop lands at the programme.

Deputy General Manager of Janata Bank Amirul Islam Khan, BINA's Chief Scientific Officer Dr Rafiqul Islam, Tangail Farm House Additional Deputy Director Sajjad Hossain Talukder and Kalihati Additional Agriculture Officer Farhana Mamun were present as special guests at the programme conducted by BINA Regional Research Centre Senior Scientific Officer Farid Ahmed.











