Three teenagers drown in three districts

Two teenage boys and a girl drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Sylhet, Cox's Bazar and Tangail, on Friday.

SYLHET: A teenage boy drowned in the flood water in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Mobarak Hossain, 15, a tenant of Badam Bagicha area in the upazila.

Police sources said Mobarak drowned in the flood water in Baishtila area in the evening while gossiping as usual.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge of Sylhet Airport Police Station Khan Muhammad Mainul Zakir confirmed the incident.

COX'S BAZAR: A teenage boy drowned in a pond at Bazarghat in the district town on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Maruful Islam Mahi, 19, son of Abdul Malek, a resident of Dakshin Rumaliarchhara Teknaippa area under Cox's Bazar Municipality. He was an eleventh grader at Cox's Bazar City College.

Local sources said Mahi went missing in a pond while taking bath in it along with friends in Rumaliarchhara area at around 11am.

Later on, members of Bangladesh Fire Service & Civil Defence rescued him, but he died on the way to a local hospital.

TANGAIL: A teenage girl drowned in a pond in Basail Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Samiya Akhter, 13, daughter of Sanwar Hossain, a resident of SR Para area in the upazila. She was a sixth grader at a local high school.

The deceased's family members said locals spotted her body floating in a pond next to her house at around 11 am.

Later, she was rescued and rushed to Basail Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Nahid Khan, emergency department in-charge of Basail Upazila Health Complex, confirmed the matter.











