Padma Bridge celebration in districts



Colourful rallies were brought out in Barishal (1), Bogura (2), Gaibandha (3), Gopalganj (4), Joypurhat (5), Naogaon (6), Noakhali (7) and Sirajganj (8) on Saturday on the occasion of openning the Padma Bridge. photoS: observer

With the construction of the 6.15km long bridge with its own fund, the country demonstrated its ability, morale and glory to the world.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge at the Mawa end in the morning. Later on, she crossed the bridge and attended a mammoth rally at Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury ferry ghat of Kathalbari in Madaripur District.

On this occasion, different programmes were organized in districts including Barishal, Gaibandha, Gopalganj, Joypurhat, Kishoreganj, Naogaon, Netrakona, Noakhali, Narsingdi and Sirajganj on Saturday.

BARISHAL: To mark the opening of the Padma Bridge, different programmes were organized in the district.

Different rallies were brought out in the city in the morning.

Barishal Range Deputy Inspector General SM Akhteruzzaman inaugurated a rally organized by police administration at 8am after releasing balloons on District Police Lines premises.

The rally ended on Circuit House premises after parading main streets in the city.

Additional DIG AKM Ehsan Ullah and Superintend of Police (SP) Habibur Rahman Pramanik, among others, also joined the rally.

The district administration also brought out a rally from Circuit House premises at 9am.

Barishal Divisional Commissioner Md Amin ul Ahsan, among others, was also present there.

GAIBANDHA: Marking the ceremony, the district administration organized different programmes.

At around 9am, a rally was brought out from Shaheed Minar premises of the Poura Park, and it ended at Sultana Kamal Indoor Stadium after parading main streets in the town.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Oliur Rahman formally inaugurated the rally as chief guest.

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam, ADC (General) Sadequr Rahman, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir, Mayor of Gaibandha Municipality Matlubour Rahman and Freedom Fighter (FF) Mahmudul Haque Shahjada, among others, participated in the the rally.

DC Oliur Rahman in his speech said Padma Bridge is not only a symbol of development but also a symbol of capability of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The bridge is the pride and a symbol of economic potential to the people of Bangladesh, the DC added.

Then, the inauguration of the Padma Bridge by the Prime Minister was shown on the big screen at the Indoor Stadium.

The programme was followed by a cultural function where the artistes of the town rendered songs.

Similar programmes were also held in other upazila headquarters of the district.

On the other hand, District and Sadar Upazila units of Awami League (AL) also organized different programmes marking the ceremony.

GOPALGANJ: On this occasion, a colourful rally has been brought out in the district on the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

The rally was brought out from in front of the DC office at 9:30am, and it ended on District Shilpakala Academy premises after parading main streets in the town.

Gopalganj DC Shahida Sultana, SP Ayesha Siddique and Public Works Department Executive Engineer Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, among others, also joined the rally.

Besides, people from all walks of life took part in it.

SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan, Zilla Parishad Chairman Arifur Rahman Rocket, District AL General Secretary (GS) Zakir Hossain and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman SM Solaiman Ali, among others, attended the rally.

KISHOREGANJ: On the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, a rally was brought out from the DC office premises, and it ended at Kishoreganj Old Stadium after parading main streets in the town.

DC Mohammad Shamim Alam, SP Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), Zilla Parishad Chairman Md Zillur Rahman, Local Government Deputy Director Md Habibur Rahman, District AL GS Advocate MA Afzol, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia and Sadar Upazila Parishad Chairman Mamun Al Masud Khan, among others, also attended the rally.

NAOGAON: A rally was brought out from Nawjoan Field at 9am, and it ended at Muktir Mor after parading main streets in the town.

Naogaon DC Khalid Mehedi Hasan led the rally.

Additional SP Gaziur Rahman and Deputy Director of Local Government Department Uttam Kumar, among others, also joined the rally.

At 12pm, Police administration also brought out a rally led by SP Abdul Mannan Mia.

Besides, District AL organized different programmes on the occasion.

NETRAKONA: To mark the opening of the Padma Bridge, different programmes were organized in the district like elsewhere in the country.

DC Anjana Khan Majlish inaugurated the day's programmes by releasing balloons at Mokterpara in the town.

SP Akbar Ali Munshi, District AL President Alhaj Motiar Rahman Khan, Netrakona Municipality Mayor Freedom Fighter Alhaj Nazrul Islam Khan, Zilla Parishad Administrator Prashanta Kumar Roy and Former Commander of District Muktijoddha Sangsad Nurul Amin, among others, were also present at that time.

NOAKHALI: On this occasion, a colourful rally was brought out in the district town.

The district administration organized the rally.

Noakhali DC Dewan Mahbubur Rahman and Noakhali Municipality Mayor Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel, among others, also attended the rally.

NARSINGDI: In this connection, the district administration organized a day-long programme in the town.

A rally was brought out from the DC office premises at around 9am, and it ended at Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Bholanagar area after parading main streets in the town.

People from all walks of life took part in it.

At 3pm, a concert was arranged at Narsingdi Mosleh Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium.

SIRAJGANJ: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

The district administration brought out a colourful rally from the DC office premises at 9am, and paraded the main streets in the town.

A cultural function organized by the district administration was held at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Auditorium in the evening.

Besides, District AL also brought out another colourful rally from its office on the SS Road at noon, and it ended after parading the main streets in the town.











