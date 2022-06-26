Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 June, 2022, 4:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Joe Biden signs bipartisan Gun Safety Bill into law

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

WASHINGTON, June 25: U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a bipartisan gun safety bill into law, the first major federal gun reform in three decades, days after the Supreme Court expanded gun rights.
"This is monumental day," Biden said at the White House, with his wife Jill by his side. "God willing, it's going to save a lot of lives."
The Supreme Court on Thursday declared for the first time that the U.S. Constitution protected an individual's right to carry a handgun in public for self-defense. Gun control has long been a divisive issue in the nation with several attempts to put new controls on gun sales failing time after time.
The new legislation includes provisions to help states keep guns out of the hands of those deemed to be a danger to themselves or others and blocks gun sales to those convicted of abusing unmarried intimate partners. It does not ban sales of assault-style rifles or high-capacity magazines.
The law does take some steps on background checks by allowing access, for the first time, to information on significant crimes committed by juveniles. It also cracks down on gun sales to purchasers convicted of domestic violence.
It provides new federal funding to states that administer "red flag" laws intended to remove guns from people deemed dangerous to themselves and others.
Biden said he would host an event in July for victims of gun violence to mark the bill's signing.
"Their message to us was do something ... today we did," said Biden.
The President also repeated his criticism of the Supreme Court's ruling on Friday, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion nationwide, and said his administration was going to focus on how states implemented the decision and make sure they did not violate other laws.
"Is the Supreme Court broken? The Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions," Biden said. "Jill and I know how painful and devastating the decision is for so many Americans and I mean so many Americans. We're going to take action to protect women's rights and reproductive health."     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Putin defends Russia's stance on global food crisis
Death and despair as gunman opens fire at Oslo gay bar
Russian missiles strike across Ukraine, says Kyiv
Protesters hold a banner reading "Fight G7- Here we meet imperialism"
Bankrupt Sri Lanka runs out of fuel
US braces for more protests after Supreme Court abortion ruling
Joe Biden signs bipartisan Gun Safety Bill into law
Police holding rubber-bullet guns and batons move to disperse a crowd


Latest News
'Repeal Digital Security Act,' UN Special Rapporteur urges Bangladesh govt
Oral cholera vaccine in five areas of Dhaka from Sunday
70 pc of mobile network sites resume in 3 districts
West is responsible for global food crisis: Putin
SSC exams schedule depends on receding floodwater: Dipu
Momen appeals for a visa-free Commonwealth regime
PM dedicates Padma Bridge to people of Bangladesh
Padma Bridge reflects Bangladesh's enormous confidence under Hasina's leadership: Nepal
Former UP member arrested in Faridganj
All avenues of justice for people shut: BNP
Most Read News
Shooting at Norway gay bar, 2 killed
Ministers slam Russia's 'grain war' at Berlin food summit
PM crosses Padma Bridge paying toll as first passenger
PM opens Padma Bridge at Mawa Point
Padma Bridge redefines Bangladesh
Social impacts of Sitakunda carnage
For Iraqi amputees football team, healing is the goal
US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion
Padma Bridge opening: Two demands of Zafrullah
US congratulates BD on Padma Bridge
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft