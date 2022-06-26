Video
Trump says God made abortion decision, then takes credit himself

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140

WASHINGTON, June 25:Former US president Donald Trump on Friday said "God made the decision" to end the national right to abortion after the Supreme Court overturned nearly five decades of settled law.
"This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago," Trump told Fox News after a 6-3 majority said individual states should be allowed to make their own rules on abortion.
Asked if he felt he played a role in this outcome, having appointed three conservative justices to the court while in office, Trump said "God made the decision."
But a short time later, the 45th president chimed in again to take credit for the ruling.
"Today's decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation...(was) only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court," he said in a statement.
"It was my great honor to do so!"
Trump's four years in office saw the appoinment of three justices that tilted the balance of the Supreme Court to its current conservative majority.
Those appointees were Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, all of whom signed on to Friday's majority decision.    -AFP








