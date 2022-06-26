Uriarte elected president of Athletic Bilbao

MADRID, JUNE 25: Jon Uriarte has been elected president of Athletic Bilbao, beating Inaki Arechabaleta, who favoured the return of Argentine Marcelo Bielsa as head coach, the La Liga club said.

Uriarte, elected for four years, won 46.7 percent of the vote by club members Friday, ahead of Arechabaleta (33.7 percent) and Ricardo Barkala (18.1 percent).

The 44-year-old entrepreneur took office in a brief ceremony at the San Mames stadium in the presence of his predecessor Aitor Elizegi.

At a press conference on Monday, Arechabaleta had presented former Leeds head coach Bielsa for Athletico Bilbao coach to replace outgoing Marcelino if he was elected. Bielsa, who coached Athletic Bilbao for two seasons between 2011 and 2013, said he had "started to think about giving a positive response" in a video released during Arechabaleta's conference. -AFP







