Sunday, 26 June, 2022
Food was spicy, not wickets

Published : Sunday, 26 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

Roman Walker's parents in England would have still been happy even if his son had taken the five wickets of any opponents but when this young boy took the five wickets against a strong Indian team, which included the prize victims of Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, they were pleasantly surprised.
Interestingly, the 21-year-old right-arm medium pacer has not even played a First Class match in his home country.
"We were so proud to see Roman take a 5-fer. It would have been amazing whatever team he had played against, but to take the wickets of some of the best players in the world was very special. Not only that, his bowling figures were excellent", the player's parents-mother : Michelle and father Bryan-, speaking exclusively over the telephone from the UK, said.
Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were the victims of his bowling during India's first tour match in England.
"His sister Cheyenne and grandparents were so happy hearing how well he had done. Our extended cricket family and friends were quick to send their congratulations and share his news", the mother informs.
There were a few spectators in the crowd who came to watch Indian players. One among them was a school boy, who bunked his class and displayed the play-card showing : VIRAT SIR, YOU R D BEST. I MISSED SCHOOL TO C U".








