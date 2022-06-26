BFF celebrates historic Padma Bridge inauguration

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) remotely celebrated the historic Padma Bridge inauguration at its bhaban on Saturday.

BFF President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin and its other executive members celebrated the day by cutting cake to make the moment a memorable, said a BFF press release here.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the bridge on one of the world's mightiest rivers connecting southwestern Bangladesh with the capital and other parts of the country.

The colorful inauguration ceremony of the bridge was held at Mawa end in Munshiganj which was also screened at the BFF Bhaban here.

FIFA council member and AFC executive member Mahfuza Akter Kiron, BFF General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, its members Bijon Borua, Nurul Islam Nuru, Satyajit Das Rupu and Amer Khan and members of Bangladesh eve football teams were, among

others, also present on the

occasion. -BSS











