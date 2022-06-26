

Archery Coaches Orientation Course concluded











The five-day residential programme of Archery Coaches Orientation Course 2022 concluded at Shaheed Ahsanullah Master Stadium in Tongi on Saturday. Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP) Archery trainer, department head and member of Archery Coaches and Judges Subcommittee Nure Alam conducted the course with the help of an assistant curse conductor Abu Sayeed Bhuiyan. The course ended with a certificate distribution programme in the afternoon. Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) vice-president Mahfuzur Rahman Siddique along with other officials was present there. photo: BAF