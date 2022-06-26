Guest's batting dismay continues as hosts on driving seat



Kraigg Brathwaite, of West Indies, plays defensive during the second day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and West Indies at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on June 25, 2022. photo: AFP

West Indies invited Bangladesh to bat first with five express bowlers in the squad. Visitors got a good start, in fact the best opening partnership in last three matches as Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy added 41 runs on the board before Joy's departure on 10, who sustained twice challenging umpire's decision of LBW when he was on 1.

Tamim missed a fifty for four runs and Bangladesh went for lunch with 77 for two. Struggling batter Nazmul Hossain Shanto and new inclusion Anamul Haque Bijoy, who replaced Mominul Haque in the squad and came to bat in a Test match after eight years, stood a tinny 3rd wicket's partnership of 37 runs. Bijoy failed to colour his comeback and got out on 23, which is his highest Test innings total as well. Shanto followed Bijoy in the following over with 26 collections. It was the beginning of Bangladesh's disaster as captain Shakib Al Hasan sustained in the middle for nine balls to accumulate eight runs.

Nurul Hasan Shohan also failed to take the control in danger and he departed the 22-yard on seven. The last recognised batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz was downed on nine as Bangladesh were supposed to be bowled out well-below 200 losing seven wickets to post 165 runs on the board.

Liton Das once again showed his character to pick up the 14th fifty of his career, who chipped in with 53 runs. But all credit goes to Bangladesh tail-enders Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam. Their cameos helped Bangladesh to exceed 200 runs. Shoriful hammered hosts bowlers on the way to his windy 26 off 17 while Ebadot was not out scoring 21 runs.

Alzarri Joseph and Jauden Seals grasped three wickets each while Kyle Mayers and debutant Anderson Philip shared the rest between them equally.

West Indies in reply piled up 64 runs for not at a brisk pace from 16 overs only before the game of the day called off. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was batting on 30 while John Campbell remained unbeaten scoring 32 runs.













