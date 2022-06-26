Women on the verge of winning a series

Bangladesh women's national football team is near to winning the two-match series against Malaysia opponent as the host is set to face the Southeast Asian team in the second also the last match today (Sunday) at 6:00 pm at Kamalapur, Dhaka.

The disciples of local coach Golam Rabbani Choton are in a better position in the FIFA tier-1 series after winning the first match by a 6-0 margin.

If the women can win or at least collect a single point from the last match of the two-match series, they can win it. This will be an epoch-making for the women to win a series against a team ranked 61st ahead of them.

It is very natural that the better playing team will win the game regardless of their ranking or strength differences. While the Malaysian women were better in raking difference, the women in red and green outfits made the first match entirely their by outranking the opponents with great speed, stamina and skills and amazed the home spectators with their eye-soothing performance.

However, Malaysia coach Jacob Joseph was hopeful of the recovery of his team in the second match. He said, "We are playing these two matches as a preparation for the AFF tournament (ASEAN Football Federation Women's Championship). Our women were a little bit worried in the first match. We are hopeful to recover in the tomorrow (Sunday) match. Bangladesh is without any doubt a good team. But we are too ready to give our best in the next match."

On the other hand, Bangladesh women's head coach Choton said, "The women were able to play the first match as per the plan and we are eager to continue the performance in the next match as well."

These two opponents faced each other in 2017 in a three-nation event in Singapore for the first time when Malaysia won the series by 2-1.













