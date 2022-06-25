

Three drug peddlers held with Yaba in city

Rapid Action Battalion arrested three drug peddlers along with Yaba pills from Dakshin Khan police station area in the capital on Friday night.



The arrested are Osman Gani, 22, Abdullah, 31, and Saiful Islam, 19.



A team of RAB-1 conducted a raid at a building in Ashkona Hazi Camp area at night and arrested them, said its assistant director (Media) Noman Ahmed.



He claimed that a total of 9,400 Yaba pills, four mobile phone sets and five SIM cards were seized from their possessions.



The trio admitted that they used to collect drugs from Teknaf in Cox's Bazar district and supply to different areas in the capital.



The arrested were handed over to Dakshin Khan Police Station, the RAB official added.



