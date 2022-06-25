

West Indies off to solid start against Bangladesh



Bangladesh displayed yet another poor batting performance in the first innings of the St Lucia Test against the West Indies on Friday.



The hosts bowled first after winning the toss and wrapped up the visitors for 234. In reply, they scored 67 without any loss at the end of day one of the second match of the two-Test series.



All the Bangladesh's top five batters got off to decent starts and played at least 30 balls, but only one of them could pass the 50-run mark.



Bangladesh made two changes to the playing XI -- including Anamul Haque Bijoy and Shoriful Islam who replaced Mominul Haque and Mustafizur Rahman, respectively.



For the first wicket, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy made 41 runs. Joy was the first man to fall, scoring 10 off 31 balls. The other opener, Tamim, hit 46 off 67 balls with nine fours. He had a great chance to bat for a long time on a surface that looked good to bat on day one.



Najmul Hossain Shanto got another chance to prove his mettle in the longer format of cricket despite repeated poor displays. This time, he played 73 balls to score 26 runs. Despite this good start, he failed once again to post a big total.



Anamul batted at four and scored 23 off 33 balls with five fours. He managed a good start but failed to continue on a good run on his Test return after eight years. He played his last Test before this match in 2014 at the same venue.



Liton Das was the only batter to hit a fifty in Bangladesh's first innings. He made 53 off 70 balls. But, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz failed to do well with the bat - all the "Hasans" returned with a one-digit score each.



Tailenders, Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam, surprised all by scoring 21 and 26, respectively. They helped the Tigers pass the 200-run mark.



Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph bagged three wickets each for the hosts, while Anderson Phillip and Kyle Mayers scalped two wickets each.



In reply to Bangladesh's low total of 234, the West Indies made 67 for none in 16 overs to end day one. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored 30 while John Campbell made 32, and both of them remained unbeaten.



"We have to be patient in the morning session tomorrow (on June 25)," Tamim told reporters at the end of day one. "You cannot do whatever you want on this sort of wicket. So we have to be patient with the ball."



Bangladesh lost the first Test in Antigua by seven wickets, with the batters failing to pose any challenge before the hosts' bowling line-up.

