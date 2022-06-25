

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina became the first person to cross the Padma Bridge by a car, soon after opening it to the traffic.

On Saturday she initiated the process of giving toll to cross the much-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge, officials said.



Earlier, on June 17 last, the authorities concerned conducted a test run for the toll plaza of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge as some of public cars crossed the toll plaza at the Mawa end. PM crosses Padma Bridge paying toll as first passenger



The test run continued for seven days and the authorities rehearsed the process of taking tolls and issuing slips during the period.



Although, the Padma Bridge was inaugurated for vehicular movement, it will be opened to traffic at 6:00am Sunday.



