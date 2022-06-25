Video
Saturday, 25 June, 2022, 5:53 PM
Home Countryside

Padma Bridge inauguration celebrated in Gopalganj

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 11:27 AM  Count : 296
Observer Correspondent

A colourful procession has been brought out in Gopalganj district on the occasion of the inauguration of Padma Bridge.

The procession started from in front of the deputy commissioner’s office at 9:30 am Saturday and ended at Shilpakala Academy after parading the important streets of the town.

People of different classes, including deputy commissioner Shahida Sultana, superintendent of police Ayesha Siddique, Public Works department executive engineer Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, joined the procession.

MHM/EUM


