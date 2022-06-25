

Padma Bridge inauguration celebrated in Gopalganj

A colourful procession has been brought out in Gopalganj district on the occasion of the inauguration of Padma Bridge.



The procession started from in front of the deputy commissioner’s office at 9:30 am Saturday and ended at Shilpakala Academy after parading the important streets of the town.



People of different classes, including deputy commissioner Shahida Sultana, superintendent of police Ayesha Siddique, Public Works department executive engineer Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, joined the procession.



MHM/EUM