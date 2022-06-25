Video
Saturday, 25 June, 2022, 5:53 PM
Four burnt in old Dhaka explosion

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 11:08 AM  Count : 305
Observer Online Report

Four burnt in old Dhaka explosion

Four burnt in old Dhaka explosion



Four persons sustained burn injuries in an explosion in old Dhaka's Aga Sadek Road early Saturday.

Injured Imran, 31, Shahajadi, 24, Israfil, 60, and Salema Begum, 48, are currently undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute Of Burn And Plastic Surgery.

Fire Service media wing acting officer Shahjahan Sarder said the explosion happened at the ground floor in between a third-storey and a fourth-storey buildings at an early hours.

Three walls collapsed partly after the explosion.

Getting information around 4:30 am, Fire fighters rushed to the spot and rescued the victims.

The reason behind the explosion could not be known, Shahjahan Sarder said.

TF
 


