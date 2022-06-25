Video
Home Countryside

Teenage boy drowns in Sylhet flood water

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 10:16 AM  Count : 308
Observer Online Report

A teenage boy drowned in flood water at Sadar upazila in Sylhet district on Friday evening.

The deceased was Mobarak Hossain, 15, a tenant of Badam Bagicha area in the upazila.

Police said Mobarak drowned in the water in Baishtila area while gossiping as usual.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Sylhet M. A. G. Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue, said Sylhet Airport Police Station officer in-charge Khan Muhammad Mainul Zakir.

