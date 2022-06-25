Video
Invited guests reach Mawa to join Padma Bridge opening ceremony

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 9:11 AM  Count : 325
Invited ministers, parliamentary members, foreign diplomats, political leaders and some others have already reached Mawa as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to inaugurate Bangladesh's longest bridge at 10 am on Saturday.

The first segment of the inaugural ceremony will take place at the Mawa end of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge where the prime minister will release a commemorative postal stamp and souvenir sheet.

She will also unveil the inaugural plaque and Mural-1 at the toll plaza.

A number of colourful boats were seen moving on the river to celebrate the country’s biggest dream.

Banners and festoons were seen on both sides of the road connecting the bridge.

Special security measures have been taken in and around the bridge area to ensure full proof security.

For the second segment, Hasina and her entourage will travel to the Zajira end of the bridge and unveil the inaugural plaque and Mural-2 there.

Hasina is expected to join a rally organised by the Awami League at Madaripur’s Kathalbari.

The bridge will open to traffic on Sunday.

Both sides of the bridge and surrounding areas and roads were decorated with colourful festoons and banners highlighting Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ahead of the inauguration.

Since the start on December 12, 2015 the work on bridge continued unstopped despite the Covid-19 pandemic situation and Holey Artisan tragedy.

The total allocation is Tk 30,193.39 crore, but the allocation for the main bridge is Tk 12,133.39 crore (including Tk 1,000 crore for installation of 400-kv electricity transmission line and gas line).

Besides, the Tk 9,400 crore was allocated for river training works, Tk 1,907.68 crore for approach roads (including two toll plazas, construction of two buildings for police stations and three service areas), Tk 1,515 crore for the rehabilitation of the displaced people (caused by the project) and Tk 2698.73 crore for land acquisition.

