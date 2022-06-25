A journey ushers to a new era



Hiren Pandit

The mighty Padma is the second largest river in the world after the Amazon River in Brazil. With the inauguration of this longest Padma bridge in the country with its own funds, the door of a new horizon will be opened for the crossing of the people of South Bengal.



People from different areas can easily enter the capital Dhaka through the two-storied Padma bridge. There are 42 pillars on the whole bridge. Six pillars have been placed on each pillar. The distance from one pillar to another is 150 meters. The bridge is made up of long steel structures or span joints at this distance. The longest bridge in the country with 41 spans on 42 pillars has an area of 6.15 km.



After the World Bank withdrew from the Padma Bridge, in a cabinet meeting in July 2012, the Prime Minister decided to build the Padma Bridge with the government's own funds. In 2016, the Canadian Supreme Court also dismissed the Padma Bridge corruption case as "baseless". Bangladesh is free from stigma. The Prime Minister's 'challenge' won.



Our communication was once river-dependent. In this case, also there were innumerable rivers. In order to build any road, one had to cross small and big rivers. At one time the people of the north never imagined that they would leave in the morning and reach Dhaka at noon. It will be possible to come back on the same day when the work is over. The Bangabandhu Bridge was inaugurated on 23 June 1998 at Jamuna. At that time, an initiative was taken to build the dream Padma Bridge to facilitate the communication of the people in the south-western part of the much-awaited country.



The bridge will be part of the Trans-Asian Railway in the future. Then the freight train will run much more than the passenger train. The train will run with the double container. Mongla and Payra ports will be connected with Dhaka and Chattogram. The new golden dream will be added to the economy and this bridge will play a huge role in the growth of the country.

Due to the Padma Bridge, the wheel of the economy of the south-western region will turn quickly. The standard of living and employment will increase. Along with North Bengal, the river Jamuna was a hindrance to the daily activities of the residents of the capital Dhaka and other districts of the country. When the Bangabandhu Bridge was built over this river, the course of the economy changed.



There are plans to build cities around the Padma Bridge on both banks of the Padma in the style of Singapore and Shanghai, China. It is possible to build a modern city on both sides of the river. But it has to take a long-term plan. The GDP growth rate will increase by 1.2 percent and poverty reduction will be zero point 84 percent every year. Through this, the Padma Bridge will change the fate of about 60 million people in 21 districts of the southern region for socio-economic development.



The Bangabandhu Bridge continues to play an important role in eradicating this northern Bangladesh. Similarly, the southern districts of the country are still lagging behind in terms of industry. People in several districts of the area are living below the poverty line. When the construction of the Padma bridge is completed, the backward people will be the first to benefit. Because of the welfare of the Padma bridge, there will be massive industrialization in those areas, there will be employment for millions of people. People's income will increase and their livelihood will change.



This bridge will undoubtedly play an important role in making Bangladesh a developed country in 2035-40. All in all, centering on this dream bridge, the bridge will bridge the economy and open new horizons.



Bangladesh is on the way to a developing country today. Moreover, the Padma Bridge is not just a bridge, it is a symbol of our development, pride and arrogance. Self-esteem, self-identity, and merit are above all the fruits of the conviction of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh has also made significant progress toward becoming one of the happiest countries in the world.



