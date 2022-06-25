Socio-economic impacts of Padma Bridge



M Jamal Uddin



The Padma Bridge is a wonder of the world for many reasons. It will be able to bring a radical change in the economic dynamics of the country. The country's top economists and businessmen have termed the bridge as a 'game changer' of the country's economy. If both road and rail sections of the Padma Bridge are opened, the country's GDP growth will increase by 2.5 percent. The Padma Bridge will have a huge impact on the country's economy; will change the destiny of the nation. The speakers said this at a dialogue titled 'Importance of Padma Bridge in National Economy' at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital recently saying that there would be improvement in the overall sector including economy.



Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Fellow Professor at the event Dr. Mostafizur Rahman said, "If our GDP is 450 billion dollars, if rail and bridges are launched together, it will add 10 billion dollars to the economy at the rate of 2.5 percent per annum." He hoped that the construction of the Padma Bridge would add three and a half times more to our economy than the cost of 3.5 billion dollars.

He added, "By 2041, we want to see the country economically developed, socially inclusive and environmentally friendly." That is why the bridge will be the main catalyst of economic development. The economic division of the south-west with other parts of the country will be bridged through the Padma Bridge. The Padma Bridge will contribute more than 2 percent of the GDP to the south-western districts. The CPD Fellow added, "If the 13 districts in the south-west that are below the poverty line can be brought to inclusive development, it will be possible to join as a developed country by 2041."



The long cherished dream of the people of the South-West is going to come true. Today, the Padma Bridge, built at a length of 6.15 km on the banks of the fast flowing Padma River, is a reality. It is our pride and arrogance. The Padma Bridge will give a new impetus to the economic development of the country. Our Speaker of Parliament Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury said the Padma Bridge would serve as an economic lifeline for the people of the southern part of the country. He said the bridge would contribute to socio-economic development, including regional trade, connectivity to South Asia, industrial development, agricultural expansion and economic growth.



There is immense potential for setting up agro-processing industries on both sides of the bridge. Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, chairman of the Mongla Port Authority, told a national daily that the opening of the Padma Bridge would increase the port's mobility and reduce the time it takes to transport imports and exports. He said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have already contacted him. He mentioned that they will invest here after the Padma Bridge is commissioned.



Mahabub Ahmed Siddique, general manager of Mongla Export Processing Zones (EPZ), said the bridge would boost investment in the region. "Once the bridge is open, there will be a revolutionary change in the communication system," he said. Traders will be interested in investing here. In a 2010 analysis report by Monsell, the bridge's design consultant, the National Daily reported that the bridge's Benefit Cost Ratio (BCR) was 1.7 per cent and the Economic Internal Rate of Return (ERR) was 18 per cent. Adding the cost of bridge construction, BCR will be 2.1 and IRR will be 22 percent. That means the bridge is economically viable, the report said.

Bangladesh will have international connections with India, Bhutan and Nepal. Economic zones, high-tech parks and private industrial cities will be built on both sides of the bridge. Investment will increase and employment will increase. Mongla and Payra seaports will be operational. There are rumors in various media that the tourism industry will expand and the new and old tourist center will be popular among domestic and foreign tourists, including the Kuakata beach in South Bengal, the Sundarbans, the sixty-domed mosque, Bangabandhu Mazar in Tungipara, Mawa and Jajira Par resorts.



According to economists, the opening of the Padma Bridge will reduce the overall poverty index in the country. People's income will increase. Various structures will be built on both sides of the Padma Bridge. As a result, there will be a lot of progress in the human development index. The collection of vehicle tolls will also contribute to the growth of our national growth.



Over the past few years, our economic progress, GDP growth, and the gradual improvement of various social indicators have gained international recognition. Because of mega projects like the Padma Bridge in its own right, Bangladesh's ability is recognized as "we can" "we are capable". We have talent. Our knowledge is not inferior to others. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken a seat of unparalleled dignity for all to take this bold decision. He has put the country in a position of dignity. Finally, the Padma Bridge is a monument to the image of the country and the bearer of the economy.



The writer is an Agricultural Economist and Senior Scientist, BARI, Former National Consultant, FAO-UN















Honourable Prime Minister and Leader of the Nation Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the much awaited Padma Bridge today. The Padma Bridge is a unique symbol of Bengali self-esteem and self-reliance. The long cherished dream and much desired Padma Bridge is no longer a dream but a reality. So the whole nation is overwhelmed by the news of the inauguration of the Padma Bridge. It is learned that the bridge will be commissioned from the day after the inauguration. If the bridge is launched, 21 districts of the region will be directly connected with Dhaka.The Padma Bridge is a wonder of the world for many reasons. It will be able to bring a radical change in the economic dynamics of the country. The country's top economists and businessmen have termed the bridge as a 'game changer' of the country's economy. If both road and rail sections of the Padma Bridge are opened, the country's GDP growth will increase by 2.5 percent. The Padma Bridge will have a huge impact on the country's economy; will change the destiny of the nation. The speakers said this at a dialogue titled 'Importance of Padma Bridge in National Economy' at Sonargaon Hotel in the capital recently saying that there would be improvement in the overall sector including economy.Center for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Fellow Professor at the event Dr. Mostafizur Rahman said, "If our GDP is 450 billion dollars, if rail and bridges are launched together, it will add 10 billion dollars to the economy at the rate of 2.5 percent per annum." He hoped that the construction of the Padma Bridge would add three and a half times more to our economy than the cost of 3.5 billion dollars.He added, "By 2041, we want to see the country economically developed, socially inclusive and environmentally friendly." That is why the bridge will be the main catalyst of economic development. The economic division of the south-west with other parts of the country will be bridged through the Padma Bridge. The Padma Bridge will contribute more than 2 percent of the GDP to the south-western districts. The CPD Fellow added, "If the 13 districts in the south-west that are below the poverty line can be brought to inclusive development, it will be possible to join as a developed country by 2041."The long cherished dream of the people of the South-West is going to come true. Today, the Padma Bridge, built at a length of 6.15 km on the banks of the fast flowing Padma River, is a reality. It is our pride and arrogance. The Padma Bridge will give a new impetus to the economic development of the country. Our Speaker of Parliament Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury said the Padma Bridge would serve as an economic lifeline for the people of the southern part of the country. He said the bridge would contribute to socio-economic development, including regional trade, connectivity to South Asia, industrial development, agricultural expansion and economic growth.There is immense potential for setting up agro-processing industries on both sides of the bridge. Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, chairman of the Mongla Port Authority, told a national daily that the opening of the Padma Bridge would increase the port's mobility and reduce the time it takes to transport imports and exports. He said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have already contacted him. He mentioned that they will invest here after the Padma Bridge is commissioned.Mahabub Ahmed Siddique, general manager of Mongla Export Processing Zones (EPZ), said the bridge would boost investment in the region. "Once the bridge is open, there will be a revolutionary change in the communication system," he said. Traders will be interested in investing here. In a 2010 analysis report by Monsell, the bridge's design consultant, the National Daily reported that the bridge's Benefit Cost Ratio (BCR) was 1.7 per cent and the Economic Internal Rate of Return (ERR) was 18 per cent. Adding the cost of bridge construction, BCR will be 2.1 and IRR will be 22 percent. That means the bridge is economically viable, the report said.Bangladesh will have international connections with India, Bhutan and Nepal. Economic zones, high-tech parks and private industrial cities will be built on both sides of the bridge. Investment will increase and employment will increase. Mongla and Payra seaports will be operational. There are rumors in various media that the tourism industry will expand and the new and old tourist center will be popular among domestic and foreign tourists, including the Kuakata beach in South Bengal, the Sundarbans, the sixty-domed mosque, Bangabandhu Mazar in Tungipara, Mawa and Jajira Par resorts.According to economists, the opening of the Padma Bridge will reduce the overall poverty index in the country. People's income will increase. Various structures will be built on both sides of the Padma Bridge. As a result, there will be a lot of progress in the human development index. The collection of vehicle tolls will also contribute to the growth of our national growth.Over the past few years, our economic progress, GDP growth, and the gradual improvement of various social indicators have gained international recognition. Because of mega projects like the Padma Bridge in its own right, Bangladesh's ability is recognized as "we can" "we are capable". We have talent. Our knowledge is not inferior to others. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken a seat of unparalleled dignity for all to take this bold decision. He has put the country in a position of dignity. Finally, the Padma Bridge is a monument to the image of the country and the bearer of the economy.The writer is an Agricultural Economist and Senior Scientist, BARI, Former National Consultant, FAO-UN