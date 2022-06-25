Padma Bridge: Embracing two Sides of the River



Gner Ureya

The Padma Multipurpose Bridge is considered to be one of the most important and at a time the most costly project in the history of Bangladesh. That's why the bridge on the Padma River has been one of the most talked-about infrastructure projects in Bangladesh for years.



In the different meetings I've had so far, people often asked about my impressions about the developments in Bangladesh, especially many were interested in my views on the Padma Bridge. A bridge built over a huge river, worth around 3.6 billion, with a total length of 6150 meters, naturally attracts the attention of not only the people of Bangladesh but also of other countries.

No matter which country in the world, giant State projects always have their advocates and adversaries, but also a substantial number of people have no opinion.Regardless of how well a project`s importance is portrayed, there will always be those whose interests are adversely affected.



When evaluating a project, cost-benefit analysis, social, cultural, environmental, economic and other impacts are being studied. Analyzes even can yield relative results because it depends on which parameters we look at. There is no perfect project. Perfection cannot be expected for initiatives involving the human factor because there is no way of reaching a perfect compromise.This kind of megaproject typically takes a significant length of time before its importance is fully understood.



All the least developed and developing countries' final aim is to become "developed country". Bangladesh achieved its goal to become a developing country by 2023. But officially will become a developing country by 2026, as the UN committee recommended that Bangladesh should get additional time to prepare for the transition due to the impact of the Covid-19 on its economy. Bangladesh's goal is to become a developed country by 2041. The best indicators of determination of the governments` toward the developed country target are infrastructure projects. I am one of those who thinks that it would be beneficial to focus on the Padma Bridge in this respect.



The biggest advantage of this multipurpose bridge is that it connects the two sides of the Padma River by road and rail. With the Padma Bridge, the capital Dhaka will have an easy connection with the Southern part of the country. Thousands of vehicles that will pass over it will consume less fuel, people in the vehicles will save time, transportation costs will decrease, and more fresh fruits and vegetables will be served on the tables. In addition, people will experience less stress, the environment will be less polluted, the interaction between the people will improve, marriages between the two sides of the river will increase, and the project will ensure further growth in the economy of Bangladesh as well as of the region. Bridge means connectivity, bridge means more civilization.



Of course, as seen in the examples of other countries, in order to make such giant projects more vital and to generate a better outcome, it will be necessary to improve the other components and elements on both sides of the river. The Government of Bangladesh is working on that as well. The mega project will benefit more by extending the connection roads between cities and villages on both sides and implementing other infrastructure projects. Surely, the people of this country and decision-makers will make the most appropriate decisions for themselves.



As a citizen of a country whose infrastructure was destroyed in the war a little over two decades ago, I witnessed the positive transformation and results of the new connection roads and infrastructure projects in my Kosovo, especially in the last 10 years. Especially highway connections have brought great benefits to my country. In addition, in the last joint meeting between the governments of Kosovo and Albania, we were excited by the presentation of the railway project that will connect our capital Pristina to the Port of Durres. While countries provide a good transportation network within themselves, they should develop more transportation alternatives with other countries, particularly with their neighbors. Everyone, from investors to traders, from traders to tourists, when they start to be interested in a country or a region, first of all, they look at whether the place is easily accessible.

Padma Bridge is a project that will benefit not only Bangladesh but also other South Asian countries. Such investments are essential for the development of countries. Such investments need to be made so that people are happy and productive where they live.

As the Ambassador of a friendly country, I wish the bridge to bring more abundance and happiness to the people of Bangladesh!



I congratulate the government and the people for this wonderful milestone project. Good luck with it!



The writer is Ambassador of Republic of Kosovo to Bangladesh











