Khaleda returns home from hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home on Friday after 2 weeks from Evercare Hospital in the capital. She reached her residence Firoza in Gulshan at 6:10pm.

At 3:00pm, the hospital authorities held a press conference on Khaleda Zia's latest physical condition. After the press conference she left the hospital at 5.30pm.

Shahabuddin Talukder, head of the medical board formed for treatment of BNP Chairperson, said,

"Khaleda Zia is being taken home despite the risk of Covid-19 infection. She will be kept under constant monitoring. If we will find any complication, she will be brought back to the hospital."

Medical board member Dr. FM Siddiqui said, "Although the complications of Khaleda Zia's kidney have been resolved, still the internal bleeding is now a big challenge."

Dr. Siddiqui also said, "Khaleda Zia's liver cirrhosis has not been followed up for 6 months. Bleeding can occur from her liver again. Due to various technical limitations, proper treatment is not possible in this country. It would be good if we can bring her in developed centres in some developed countries of the world."

"But Khaleda Zia still has the physical ability to fly. If she is treated abroad, maybe she will recover," Siddiqui added.

76-year-old Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Bashundhara on June 10 with severe chest pain. After a quick angiogram, a ring was placed on her blood vessel.