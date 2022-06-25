

The dirty plot to stop Padma Bridge: Syed Abul Hossain

"A vested group both at home and abroad was used to foment discontent and false allegations so that the government stand to build the Padma Bridge is foiled. But, our move was in the right direction with initial stage of Padma Bridge Project and we properly managed to acquire land, plan rehabilitation policy and selection of feasibility of bidders' prequalification with the approval of the World Bank. Local and foreign donors remained pleased with those jobs. But the fact was that the Padma Bridge Project Technical Committee headed by Prof Jamilur Reza Chowdhury was facing repeated pressure from the World Bank authority and WB's desire was unacceptable. Under these circumstances the project was delayed," he said while talking to the Daily Observer in an interview.

Excerpts of interview:

Daily Observer: When you were the minister for communication the Padma Bridge Project initiative was dismissed by World Bank on account of allegation of corruption. The allegation was later dismissed by a Canada Court. By that time you resigned. Now, could you tell why you resigned?

Syed Abul Hossain: The World Bank remained as coordinator of all donor agencies. It kept watching regarding every initial activities of Padma Bridge. Everything went ahead with the nod of WB. But the World Bank authority enforced the technical committee head Prof Jamilur Reza Chowdhury to qualify a disqualified bidder. On the other hand, WB insisted on disqualifying a qualified bidder as it was a Chinese one. But Prof Reza disagreed with the WB authority. After that, the World Bank created obstacles to the Padma Bridge Project. They raised various false and fabricated allegations. At one stage, they propagated against me. They tried to use their influence by publishing untrue reports both in electronic and print media. There was also a Pakistani born coordinator of the Padma Bridge. Under such situations, I wanted to keep myself away from the project to save my Prime Minister and government from any embarrassment.

Daily Observer: What's your feeling now as you see the completion of the Padma Bridge and it is being inaugurated?

Syed Abul Hossain: Under my disposal of the initial technical issues and all other activities for Padma Bridge Project, there was an expectation of the bridge targeting December, 2013. That is, it would take only 9 years. At the beginning of the Padma Bridge project, I remained Minister for Communication as plotters at home and abroad went ahead with their evil intentions and their mission was to make me controversial and hit my integrity, so that the project is scrapped.

Finally those vested quarters deprived Bangladesh of foreign funding and left the project. It was Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who remained determined to build the bridge at any cost and expressed the desire of the government to build Padma Bridge with its own fund. Their unacceptable allegation of corruption on the project was an equipment to tarnish the image and honesty of the government and myself. Challenging such conspiracies, the Prime Minister's courage and determination amazed the foreign donors as well as few local personalities who conspired against the Padma Bridge. The implementation of Padma Bridge will bring additional impetus to nation building activities in the days to come. I gladly convey my heartiest congratulation and gratefulness to Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina for her boldness and honesty. Those who wanted to blame me and our government have got a befitting reply now.

Daily Observer: Bangladesh government built the bridge with its own fund and finally the project is visible. But, why did you remain outside the mega project? How do you feel?

Syed Abul Hossain: I felt exhausted and disgusted to face the fabricated and baseless allegations both from home and abroad. So that no one can raise any question, I remained outside the mega project. But, I am really happy and proud of the success of the government to build the dream bridge on the Padma River with its own resources. I would like to thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her boldness and patriotism and the people who kept their confidence on her.

Daily Observer: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned that you are a patriot as you were not involved in anything wrong. What's your feeling?

Syed Abul Hossain: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is our leader. I am obliged and grateful she had her trust and confidence on me. Being an activist of the ideology of our father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, I am always with Awami League and its undisputed leader Sheikh Hasina. I am now involved with my business and social works. I am confident people will judge me and my contributions.







