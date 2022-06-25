Pak PM greets Hasina on Padma Bridge

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has extended his sincere felicitations to Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh on the completion and inauguration of the much-hyped Padma Multipurpose Bridge.

In a greeting sent to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Friday, Shehbaz Sharif said, "I wish to extend our sincere felicitations to Your Excellency

and the people of Bangladesh on the completion of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project."

"The inauguration of the bridge is an important landmark in the development journey of fraternal Bangladesh. It is also a testament to Your Excellency's strong resolve to carry forward Bangladesh into a phase of inclusive and sustained growth," he stated.

The Pakistani Prime Minister said, "I would like to take this opportunity to convey my personal best wishes for Your Excellency's good health and happiness and for ever-increasing progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bangladesh. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."







