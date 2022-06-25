Dengue: 21 new patients hospitalised

Twenty-one more dengue patients were hospitalised in 24 hours until Friday morning.

Among them, 16 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 110 dengue patients, including 102 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On Tuesday, the directorate reported the first death of the season from the mosquito-borne viral disease. -UNB