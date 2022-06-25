Video
Covid: 1,685 new cases in 24hrs

Positivity rate declines to 12.18pc

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

The country reported 1,685 new cases of Covid infection in 24 hours till Friday morning taking the total caseload to 19,62, 213.
The country's total fatalities, however, remained unchanged at 29,135 as no death was reported during the period.
Besides, 185 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 19,06,417 and overall recovery rate at 97.16 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). On Thursday the country recorded one death and 1,319 cases from Covid-19.
The daily-case positivity rate declined to 12.18 per cent from Thursday's 14.32 per cent as 13,833 samples were tested during the period.


