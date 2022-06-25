Security steps to make PM's public meeting a success: IGP

Madaripur, June, 24: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed has said all sorts of security arrangements have been taken in order to make the public meeting, to be attended by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on the occasion of Padma Bridge opening on Saturday (June 25) a success.

He told the journalists on Friday afternoon after visiting the meeting place in Banglabazar Ghat area at Shibchar under Madaripur district. "Steps have also been taken so that all the people can return to their homes safely from here after the public meeting," said the IGP.

Officials from all the government agencies including SSF, DGFI, NSI, district police, highway police and river police are now being deployed here to conduct the security arrangements.

Replying to a query if there is any threat to the Padma Bridge opening programme, Dr Benazir said: "We are collecting updated information just every moment... Security arrangements have been strengthened not only at the meeting place of the Padma Bridge opening programme but also across the country."

"The members of all forces are ready to face any situation," he told the journalists. Meanwhile, the police force will also celebrate the Padma Bridge opening programme, said the Police Chief, adding: "Members of police force across the country will celebrate the event in festive mood."

Director General (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhruy Abdullah Al Mamun, Commander of RAB-8 Additional DIG Jamil Hasan, Madaripur Police Super Golam Mostafa Rasel, among others, were present during the press briefing.











