EU releases  2m Euro to support flood victims in BD, India

The European Commission is providing 2 million Euro in funding for emergency assistance to those affected by the current floods in Bangladesh and India.

For Bangladesh, the EU has released 1.2 million Euro in humanitarian aid funding to people affected by the flooding in the north-east and northern regions of the country, according to message received here on Friday.

The floods this year are considered worse than those experienced in 1998 and 2004.

For India, the EU provides 800,000 Euro in emergency assistance with a focus to support people in the most flood affected areas of the Assam state.

The support will benefit affected and displaced people in the worst-hit regions of the two countries and it will be channelled through the EU's humanitarian aid partners on the ground. -UNB














