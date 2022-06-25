7 killed, 3 others injured in separate road accidents

At least seven people were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in Naogaon and Sylhet districts on Friday morning, police said.

Our Naogaon Correspondent added that five people, including four school teachers, were killed after a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying them was hit by a truck in Sadar upazila of Naogaon on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as school teachers Delwar Hossain, 47, from Baad Nehenda village, Maqbul Hossain, 58, from Bijli village, Jannatul, 35, from Bhadardanda village in Naogaon's Niamatpur upazila and Lelin, 26, from Sundarganj upazila, Gaibandha and auto-rickshaw driver Selim, 45, from Dangapara in Naogaon's Niamatpur upazila.

Delwar, Maqbul, Jannatul and Lelin were going to attend a teachers' training programme to Naogaon from Niamatpur.

Abdul Gafur, Inspector (operation) Sadar Police Station of Naogaon said that the accident occurred at Bablatola on Rajshahi-Naogaon regional highway around 7:30am.

Rakibul Islam, Additional Superintendent of Naogaon police, said the Naogaon-bound auto-rickshaw was hit by a truck laden with poultry-feed, which was heading towards Rajshahi, after the auto-rickshaw swerved to the wrong side of the highway to avoid being hit by a soil-laden tractor.

Two of three-wheel passengers died on the spot and the rest succumbed to their injuries after being taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, added the police official.

Following the accident, the truck has plunged into a roadside ditch, the law enforcement added.

Our Sylhet Correspondent added a woman and her son were killed when a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Companiganj at 6:00am on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Hanufa Begum and her son, Emraj Mia, of the upazila, said police.

The speeding truck crashed into the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Telikhan of the upazila, leaving the mother-son duo dead on the spot and three others injured, Sukanta Chakraborty, Officer-In-Charge of Companiganj police station, said.

The injured have been admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital (SOMCH), he added.

The bodies will be handed over to the family members after completing legal formalities, said the OC. "We have seized the truck. But its driver and helper managed to escape."









