Padma Bridge to contribute 1.5pc to GDP: Experts

The Padma Bridge, a much awaited dreamt project for southern 21 districts, would play vital roles for establishing communication with Dhaka and other places across the country. The connectivity between the 21 districts and Dhaka would include at least 1.5 per cent in the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) every year.

According to the country's renowned economists and researchers, the bridge would contribute at least five per cent in the country's GDP in next five years.

They claimed that employment opportunity arise of at least five crore people of the 21 districts in next five years. Due to the improved connectivity with the country's other places, industrialization by establishing economic zones and under the initiative of individual levels. Fresh investment in industrialization and trading would be seen in the region.

As the communication time will be reduced, the products and vegetables of the farmers, which were damaged before the opening of the bridge due to transport problems, would be able to carry in Dhaka for selling at higher prices. As a result, they will get adequate and proper price of their products, they added.

A farmer of Bagerhat who needs at least six to seven hours to reach Dhaka crossing the Padma River, will need only three to four hours. They had to wait for availing a ferry service to cross the river. But, now they will be able to travel Dhaka without any interruption. Taking the advantage, scope of fresh investment, industrialization and employment would be created in the southern region.

As the bridge is the largest one in the country, there will be scope of establishing poultry farms and hatcheries and tourists hotel and motels in the area. Transport businesses would be flourished. The price of lands and labours would be increased drastically in the area. It would result income generation and hike in the contribution in the country's GDP, they opined.

Regarding the benefits of the bridge, AB Mizra Azizul Islam, an adviser to the former caretaker government, told the Daily Observer that mostly the people of southern districts would be benefited with the opening of the much-awaited bridge. The people would need less time than earlier to travel Dhaka. They will be able get employment and doing business taking the advantage of the industrialization and fresh investment. They will be able to earn more and come out of the poverty levels. Some public and private organizations have already started researching on the impact of the bridge and probable benefits of the southern districts. Some new matters would be come out through the studies. In a single word, it can be said that the bridge will play vital roles on the development of the nation and the country in future.

When asked, Abul Barakat, the president of Bangladesh Ecomonic Samity, told that the new bridge will add at least 1.5 per cent in the GDP. But, some researchers think that the contribution may exceed two per cent in the GDP every year.

"I want to say that the bridge is not built for a year or two. It is built for long time. So, it would have a positive impact of long time in the country's economy," he added.

Barakat said that the literacy rate in the region will increase and poverty level will decrease. The lifestyle standard will also be changed. As a result, in next five years, the bridge would add 1.5 per cent of GDP in the country's economy. Later, the rate would reduce, it would add contribution continuously. The GDP of the southern districts would also increase by 10 per cent than the present contribution.

Shahjahan Mina, former president of Bagerhat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told this correspondent that the bridge will reduce the distance between Dhaka and Bagerhat and bring the district closure to the capital city. As a result, the people would be able to travel Dhaka and back to the native in a single day completing their works.

Taking the advantages of the bridge, the investors will be interested to invest in the region. It would create more employment for the rural people by fresh industrialization initiatives. The price of lands and labours would be hiked and earning of the people would be increased. The transport costs of raw materials for the industries would be reduced and price of local products would be increased.

As a result, the poverty level in the rural areas of southern districts will be reduced and lifestyle standard will be improved, he added.