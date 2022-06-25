Video
Met office predicts more showers

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129

More rains are likely to drench Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, with monsoon being fairly active over the country and moderate over the North Bay, the weather department said Thursday.
"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at isolated places over the country," the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its forecast. Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.    -UNB


