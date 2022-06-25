Video
Another DU student ‘assaulted by BCL leader’

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

Another student of Dhaka University's Jagannath Hall has been allegedly assaulted by a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader.
Utshab Roy, a student of Pali and Buddhist studies for the 2017-18 academic session, was reportedly beaten up by Satyajit Debnath, the former BCL science and technology secretary of Jagannath Hall, Wednesday.
Utshab submitted a written complaint, accusing 25 students involved in the attack, to the hall provost and the proctor.
The incident took place in room 7012 of the Santosh Chandra Bhattacharya Building.
Utshab was taken to Dhaka University Medical Centre for primary treatment after the attack.
"After having my lunch, I went to my room. Then one of my seniors knocked on the door and told me to come outside. And then they started beating me," Utshab said.
"Satyajit hit me on the head. He kicked me out of the hall and told me that if I return, he would kill me. I have not been able to enter the hall yet and I am worried about my life."
However, Satyajit denied the allegations against him, while admitting that Utshab did come under attack.
"I did not do this. The students of the hall beat him up and threw him out of the hall as there were allegations of committing crimes and taking drugs against him," he said.
Despite several attempts, Jagannath Hall Provost Dr Mihir Lal Saha could not be reached for comments over the phone till the filing of this report.
DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani told UNB, "I have received a written complaint from the victim and informed hall administration about it. Hall administration will take measures in this connection."    -UNB


