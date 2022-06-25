Two found dead in Keraniganj: Police

KERANIGANJ, June 24: Two people were found dead at two separate places at Rohitpur West Mugarchar and Kolatia Kaskandi village in Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Sharif Uddin,44, son of Zamir Khan of Kaskandi village and Lal Mia, 60, son of Abdur Rashid of Gopalpur Baniatari area of Nageshwari upazila in Kurigram district. Police said Sharif was found hanging in his house at Kaskandi around 9am on Friday.

He was without a job after recent return from abroad.

He might have committed suicide out of frustration, said Abu Salam Miah, officer-in-charge (OC) of Keraniganj Model Police Station. In another incident, police recovered the body of a day laborer from the Dhaleshwari River on Friday morning.

Locals spotted the body floating on the river near Mugarchar area around 10am and informed police. -UNB













