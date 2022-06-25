Video
Letter To the Editor

Exclude mental patients from paying VAT

Published : Saturday, 25 June, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

Dear Sir
Everyone, regardless of race, religion or caste, has the right to enjoy the benefits of meditation. Meditation develops the power of latent positivity within oneself, frees the body and mind from violence, anger, resentment, hatred and fills the emotions with holiness, moderation, restraint and humanity which transform us into better human beings than before.

If we can all change ourselves, our families and the whole country will continue to be better. If VAT is imposed on meditation advice and training, the people of our country will be deprived of this huge potential and benefit due to high cost. Meditation is one of the means to get rid of and cure mental illness.

Meditation awakens the good and positive energy of our mind. Transmits faith, conviction and hope. We become brave and lively. If we do not have to pay VAT for treatment of any disease, then why should a mental patient pay VAT for his treatment or training? I am strongly demanding the withdrawal of VAT on meditation for the welfare of the people as well as the welfare of the country and the nation.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant



