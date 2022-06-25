What lessons have we drawn from the Plassey tragedy?



Emran Emon



On 12 June 1757, the British troops in Calcutta joined the army at Chandannagar. Leaving a small force there to defend the fort, they marched with the remaining troops on 13 June. On the way from Calcutta to Murshidabad, despite the presence of Nawab's troops at Hughli, Katwar Fort, Agradwip and Plassey, none of them blocked the way of the British. The Nawab realized that the generals were also involved in the conspiracy.



After the death of Alivardi Khan, on 10 April 1756, Sirajuddaula ascended the throne of Bengal, Bihar and Orissa. He was only 22 years old then. The English had a conflict with the young Nawab for various reasons. Besides, Mir Jafar and Ghaseti Begum, loyal followers of Siraj's grandfather Alivardi Khan, were aspiring for the throne. They made contact with the English effective and solidified the blueprint against the Nawab.



On 23 April 1757, the Calcutta Council passed a resolution in favor of dethroning the Nawab. To carry out this proposal, Lord Clive, an English general, appointed Umir Chand, an elite member of the royal court as his agent.



Nawab Sirajuddaula was able to detect that Mir Jafar was the protagonist of this conspiracy and the Nawab removed him from the post of Chief of Army Staff and anointed Abdul Hadi. Mir Jafar, an expert in cunning, touched the Holy Quran and took an oath. The Nawab's mind melted and Mir Jafar was reinstated as the Commander-in-Chief.



On the early morning of 23 June, in the desert of Plassey, the British were ready for a face-to-face battle. The English gathered troops at the mango orchard called 'Laksh Bagh'. Unable to withstand his onslaught, Clive took refuge in the mango orchard with his army. Clive was a little upset. Mir Madan was slowly advancing. But Mir Jafar, Yar Latif, Ray Durlabh remained indifferent to where the army had gathered.



Nevertheless, the brave Mir Madan continued to fight the English. But Mir Madan died of gunshot wounds. Mir Jafar again betrayed and ordered his troops to return to the camp. Taking this opportunity, the English attacked the Nawab. The battle ended at five o'clock in the afternoon and the Nawab's camp came under the control of the English. Seven Europeans and 16 native soldiers were killed on the British side. Seeing no way out, Sirajuddaula set out for Murshidabad with two thousand troops to defend the capital. But no one helped him to protect the capital.



What lessons have we drawn from the Plassey tragedy?



Only three or four years after the Battle of Plassey, Mir Qasim's Battle of Katwa, Giria, Udaynala or the resistance struggle of Nurul Din and Fakir Majnu Shah centered on Dinajpur and Rangpur did not see a united struggle of these troops. At that time Nawab Mir Jafar of Bengal was known as Clive's ass. Why the people of Bengal could not unite against that donkey at the last moment! Today we need to deeply rethink the lost context of history in the battle of Plassey. June 23, 1757 is a stigmatized chapter in the history of Bengal, a chapter of betrayal.



Robert Clive wrote in his autobiography about the Battle of Plassey, "If the local people wanted to resist the British that day, they could have killed them with sticks and brickbats. But the people did not realize it."



Even after the Plassey tragedy, the common people of Bengal, the peasant society, in their daily lives, have worked in the fields as usual and the crop is sown. But what a terrible fate befell the whole nation in the battle of Plassey! In an hour of farce, the whole nation was deprived of its independence and the British were taken away their independence but their recollection did not move.



When the recollection moved, it was too late. They had nothing to do then. Sirajuddaula never betrayed the people of his country under any circumstances. He never voluntarily sold his homeland. He was the only main protagonist on the tragic stage in the battle of Plassey. Sirajuddaula was a shining example of patriotism, the last symbol of Bengal's independence.



History has shown that history has not forgiven anyone who betrayed the country with Nawab Siraj, the conspirators had to suffer tragic consequences. All of them have had tragic consequences.



Finally, there is one thing to say, independence is the greatest asset of the country, the greatest achievement of a nation. And patriotism is the biggest deposit of the country. We must always remember this fact in every aspect of life. Everyone must love the country from everyone's position.



Every year on June 23, we hear this warning; the enemies inside the country are much more terrible than the enemies outside. There is a saying, "Fifth Columnist"--The Enemy in the house. (Ghorer Shotru Bivishan). We have to be aware of that. Have we learned anything from the black chapter of June 23? The greatest lesson of history is that 'no one learns from history.

Emran Emon is researcher, litterateur, journalist and columnist.







